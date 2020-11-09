Mormon Church ‘Reach Out’ with €20,000 Rescue Package

THE Mormon Church ‘Reach Out’ with a much-needed and highly welcomed €20,000 rescue package.

Despite its recent troubled past, during which the Torrevieja Homeless charity almost closed its doors, the future now looks far more secure for Reach Out, Extiende de Mano, thanks to a most generous donation of €20,000 and 2,000 facemasks from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Torrevieja.

Back in June, the situation looked extremely bleak when, despite being promised deferment of their outstanding debts by Prime Minister Sanchez, Hacienda chose to ignore the government assurances, as they wiped clean the Reach Out bank account.

In doing so, they put the charity on the very brink of bankruptcy, forcing over a hundred homeless and more than 40 underprivileged families back into destitution, but thanks to a phone call from Orihuela Costa businessman Ray Kearney, who is also a Church Counsellor to Bishop Mauricio Delmastro, the situation has now been completely turned around.

It was all brought to a climax on Friday, November 6, at the charity headquarters in Calle Bella Antonia 1, when Reach Out President David Young, was able to personally thank Bishop Mauricio, his wife Viviana, Ray Kearney and church officials, Tony Rayton, Avril Rayton and Ruben Lopez, at an event attended by the Danish born Councillor for International Residents, Coexistence and Integration, Gitte Lund Thomsen.

Speaking on the Mormon Church’s decision to ‘Reach Out’ with the €20,000 rescue package, Mr. Young said:

“The phone call I received from the church was an answer to my prayers. I was at a stage where I didn’t know where or who I should turn to, but after my conversation with Mr Kearney I could see that people did care, and I knew that everything was going to be alright”.

“Mr Kearney put me in touch with Cartagena Director of Public Affairs, Susana Lorente, who was so very helpful in processing the grant from the very beginning. She ensured that we had all the paperwork in order and maintained contact, on our behalf, with the offices of the Latter-day Saint Charities in Utah. The end result was the magnificent donation that we can celebrate today,” he continued.

“During the early part of lockdown as our funds were quickly diminishing, we survived ‘hand over mouth’ thanks to the generosity of other charities such as Euro Leisure, which contributes on a monthly basis, Guardamar Golf Society, and many other individuals who also help out with donations and with Carrefour food vouchers, many of who wish to remain anonymous.

“We are now in the enviable position whereby we can pay our taxes through monies raised in the shop and we can afford to feed our dependant individuals and families from those other donations,” he concluded.

