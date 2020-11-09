Manchester Police issue statement condemning protests

Greater Manchester Police issue official statement condemning the city centre protests

Greater Manchester Police issued an official statement on their website at 7:28pm on Sunday, November 8 condemning the large gathering of over 600 people who converged in Piccadilly Gardens to protest the lockdown.

“I would like to use this opportunity to publically condemn this gathering. Both the organisers and attendees were irresponsible – increasing demand on police who are also responding to calls regarding serious incidents and people who are in immediate danger across Greater Manchester,” said Assistant Chief Constable Mabs Hussain

“Before and during this gathering, officers followed guidance to engage with the organiser and attendees, explain the restrictions and encourage compliance. Unfortunately, the encouragement was ignored which resulted in officers progressing to enforcement,” Hussain continued.

The Chief Constable said that a number of officers were injured while trying to disperse the protesters and investigations are now underway to identify the aggressors. He also reminded the public that the restriction measures are in place to protect everyone, and encouraged people to “do your bit to fight the virus by complying with the restrictions and staying at home.”

