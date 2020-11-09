Man accused of beheading friend on a fishing trip has had his conviction overturned

-- Advertisement --



A meatworker from Central Queensland accused of beheading his friend while on a fishing trip has had his conviction overturned after an appeal.

Mohammed Khan was given a life sentence for the decapitation of his friend, Syeid Alam, in Rockhampton on April 16, 2016. Mr Alam’s naked body was found by police; his head was located nearby the following day.

Khan was found guilty of the grizzly murder by the Rockhampton Supreme Court in February, but the Queensland Appeals Court has now acquitted him due to lack of evidence.

The Appeals Court Judge said on Monday, November 9:

“The case was entirely circumstantial and ultimately depended upon what might be inferred from the fact that the deceased and the appellant planned to go fishing on the night of 5 April”.

The statement from the judge went on to explain that no blood was found at the scene and no physical evidence could link Khan to the crime.

“In the circumstances, the jury should have had a doubt that prevented them from being satisfied beyond reasonable doubt of the identification of the deceased’s killer as the appellant”.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man accused of beheading friend”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!