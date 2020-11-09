Malaga and Marbella Hotel Investment Opportunities

INVESTMENT Opportunities are to be found in Malaga and Marbella amongst other areas for those with the capital to buy a hotel.

Even in the current times of the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic, if you have the money ready, there is the chance to invest and reap the benefits. Hotels with 80 rooms are the best bet to buy, with on outlay of anything from 15 to 50 million euros. Miquel Laborde states that “As in all crises, investment opportunities are emerging for all those players who have liquidity.” Investors that are willing to take the risk and move quickly are most likely to see the benefits according to consulting firms.

