Let’s Stay Together star Bert Belasco found dead in hotel room

Bert Belasco, 38-years-old and star of BET’s Let’s Stay Together, was found dead on Sunday, November 8 in a Richmond, Virginia hotel room. The star’s father found his body after his girlfriend couldn’t contact him and became worried.

Belasco was in Virginia filming for a new role at the time of his death, and was in a required quarantine in the Richmond hotel after his journey. The cause of his death has yet to be confirmed, but his father stated that there was blood on the sheets and his father, Bert Snr., says he may have died of “a fatal aneurism”.

Bert is best known for his roles in the series Pitch (2016), Justified (2010) and the film WTF: World Thumbwrestling Federation (2017).

He also starred on the BET series Let’s Stay Together as Charles Whitmore from 2011 until 2014.

