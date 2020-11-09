JOIN the fun quiz night raising money for the SAT Animal Rescue Charity.

A fun night is planned for the Twilight Bar & Café, luis de gongora 2, local 4 03177 La Marina, as a quiz to raise money for the SAT Animal Sanctuary is set for Tuesday, December 8.

There is a picture quiz along with a general knowledge quiz and a game of Family Fortunes that will entertain the participants whilst raising some much-needed money for the SAT Animal Rescue Charity who has been hit hard during this difficult year.

There will also be everyone’s favourite; Play Your Cards Right plus a wonderful raffle with a variety of food on offer.

The tickets for the quiz cost €3, which starts at 8pm and it is €5 for food, which is served from 7pm.

Pop into Twilights to book your table or Tel. 664 113 226

