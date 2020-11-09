It’s absolutely Ladies’ Day…

Absolute Hair, Nails and Beauty in Alicante has joined forces with Chiefs on Broadway in Quesada to stage a Ladies’ Day – though men are welcome!

THE event is usually held at Absolute, but this year Chiefs has offered its large venue for the event on Tuesday, November 17, from 11.30am.

There will be an array of stalls with clothes, jewellery and gifts perfect for Christmas, and food and drinks will be available.

The salon will be offering discounts on a range of treatments, such as aesthetic treatments, semi-permanent make-up, detox foot spa and barbering services, and the first 25 guests will receive a free goody bag.

To find out more, call Absolute Hair, Nails and Beauty on 966 731 336.

