A National Police investigation is underway after a resident was found dead inside a burning property at a block of flats in Puerto de Sagunto, Valencia.

The blaze occurred around 10 pm on Sunday, November 8, in Avenida Nou d’Octubre.

Three teams from the Valencia Provincial Firefighters Consortium attended the scene.

As they were tackling the fire, firefighters found the victim in a flat on the third floor.

The entire property was smoke-damaged and neighbours were evicted while a municipal technician assessed the structural damage to the building.

In a house fire in Vilafranca two hours later, SAMU treated three women for smoke inhalation.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Investigation after one person dies in fire at block of flats".

