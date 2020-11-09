“I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here” 2020 News

“I’m A Celebrity” 2020 news shows that producers have revealed photos and information about the upcoming series that starts on 15th November.

-- Advertisement --



Photos have been released of the new location for this year’s series of the prestigious reality TV show, “I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here”, featuring the ever-popular hosts “Ant and Dec”, with the show this year being held not in Australia, but the historic Gwrych Castle in North Wales and everything appears to be gearing up for action with workmen adding a few new features to the castle, including a huge drawbridge.

The very impressive wooden structure was seen in aerial drone shots of the castle, with a large star-shaped platform which it is presumed the contestants will stand on to pose on when voted out and leaving.

The reality show, as most of you know, has for many years previously, always been staged in the jungle in Australia, but this year due to the pandemic, the show is being made on location in the United Kingdom, so contestants will face a different trial in the shape of our wonderful weather at this time of the year.

_______________________________________________________________________

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead, others follow!