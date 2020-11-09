Hoteliers call for €80m aid to “cushion” Covid restrictions

Hoteliers in Valencia have requested €80m aid from the Generalitat to “cushion” Covid restrictions announced on Friday, November 6, by the Ministry of Health.

With capacity limitations of 50 per cent, the Business Confederation of Hospitality and Tourism of the Valencian Community (Conhostur), said it is “not feasible to reach the profitability threshold and you will see financial chaos at the end of the year”.

The employer’s association, made up of the federations of Alicante (Fepha), Valencia (Hostelería Valencia) and Castellón (Ashotur), said it is still waiting for a response to the request for a meeting with President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, to present the situation faced by the 34,000 companies in the sector.

President of the association, Manuel Espinar, told Plaza Radio the request is “a direct rescue plan to face the payment of Social Security contributions for the self-employed, as well as the labour costs of active workers during November”.

Conshostur believes the injection of the non-refundable €80 million aid “will contribute to alleviating to some extent the situation in which entrepreneurs find themselves, with the restrictions established until December 9”.

Espinar claims they are “forced to work with reductions in capacity that make the activity unviable and endanger the continuity of 10,000 companies “.

“Right now it is unviable to survive with the measures decreed on Friday, it is almost better that they close us, with aid, we ask for legal security,” he added.

