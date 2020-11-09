Help the Food Fairies make it a bright Christmas

THANKS to the latest restrictions announced by the Junta de Andalucia there is a slight change to the Food Fairies Hollywood themed lunch at the Beach House Restaurant in Elviria on Saturday November 28.

In order to ensure that everyone has plenty of time to enjoy the afternoon with its six fantastic tribute artists and also give the staff of the Beach House time to clear the decks for a 6pm closure, the event will now start at 12.30 pm for 1pm.

Kara Caradas and Lynn Quinlan will be heading the Food Fairies appeal this Christmas as Penny Quinlan is snowed under with both the Harbour and Playwright restaurants open.

Speaking to Euro Weekly News about this event and the general work that the Food Fairies do, Lynn Quinlan said “I feel very privileged to be part of the Food Fairies and knowing that our efforts will make Christmas a little easier for some families is a good feeling.”

Pausing from one of her regular deliveries of food to those in need, Kara Caradas made the following appeal “Please help us make sure no child in our community is without a present of food this Christmas morning.”

Tickets cost €60 per person (which includes vat) and from that, €25 will be passed to the Food Fairies so that they can provide a food hamper for up to six people for every ticket sold which means that not only will you have an amazing time but you would be helping those now in need due to the pandemic.

The event is incredible value for money with a four-course meal and a welcome cocktail incorporating vodka supplied by sponsors Nero Premium Vodka but that is not all as local artists have been queueing up to perform at the event.

Reservations are a must and these can be made by contacting the Beach House by calling 952 839 458 or emailing info@thebeachhousemarbella.com alternatively visit their website for details of the location and to view the menu.