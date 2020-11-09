GERMANY says the earliest it expects a COVID vaccine is in the first quarter 2021, according to a copy of its national vaccine strategy.

-- Advertisement --



Reports from Reuters on Monday, November 9, say the 15-page strategy paper from the health ministry sets out seven potential vaccines being tested that are expected to be complete this year or next.

Shot from AstraZeneca, BioNTech and its partner Pfizer, Moderna and Novovax, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline and CureVac could however be available in sufficient amounts to begin a nationwide vaccination campaign for priority groups sooner.

“Assuming that a favourable risk-benefit ratio can be confirmed, first approvals are expected in Q1/2021 at the earliest,” the paper says, which included that the German government will cover the cost of the vaccines.

The cost of setting up the vaccination centres will be borne by the states and public and private health insurers, where appropriate, and manufacturers will be expected to deliver the shots to distribution centres in multi-dose vials without the syringes and cannulas as well as the required solvent that is needed for vaccination.

According to the papers, to get an overview of the effectiveness of the vaccines, Germany will collect non-personal data including information on age, sex, place of residence, vaccination date, vaccine product and vaccination dose administered.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Germany says earliest it expects COVID vaccine is in first quarter 2021”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!