Friends Discover Cheeky way to Bypass Ireland’s Covid Restrictions by buying €9.99 tickets and boozing at Dublin Airport without boarding the flight.

A group of friends found a way to bypass Ireland’s harsh lockdown rules by buying a €9.99 flight from Dublin to meet up at the airport and enjoy a few pints together. The four pals never actually boarded their flight but bypassed security and settled in at the airport bar.

As Dublin Airport remains an essential service, it is allowed to stay open despite the Level 5 lockdown restrictions in Ireland. People have been banned from visiting each other’s homes and gardens and pubs are only allowed to serve takeaway pints, until December 1.

However, in Dublin Airport, all restaurants and cafes serving alcohol are allowed to stay open. The €9 meal rule is still in place at the airport, meaning anyone who buys alcohol must also order a ‘substantial’ meal. Earlier this week, the group of ‘cheeky chappies’ decided to venture to the airport and make the most of the loophole.

The group posted on Facebook: ‘When the pubs are closed and the only place serving is the airport, so u book a €9.99 flight (that you have no intention of getting on) to go for beers with the lads, down there for dancing.’ Once made aware of the loophole, a Dublin Airport spokesperson said: ‘people booking cheap flights and meeting up in the airport to drink could be punished, and said the move could even be in breach of airport by-laws. The Government has indicated that the operation of Irish airports is an “essential service” within the Level 5 guidelines.’

‘The provision of food and beverage facilities in the airside area – i.e. after security – to the very small number of people who are travelling at present is part of that service. If, as is claimed, four individuals went through security with no intention to travel, but rather to avail of that food and beverage service, that would appear to be a breach of airport by-laws which state that ‘a person may not engage in any activity which jeopardises or interferes with the … orderly operation of an airport.’

The spokesman also warned that people who break these rules could face action that could end up before a judge. he went on to say that they have no evidence of this being a widespread problem other than one Facebook post. The online post has so far a mixed response from the public, with some blasting the desperation and recklessness of the friends, with others praising their ingenuity.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Friends Discover Cheeky way to Bypass Ireland’s Covid Restrictions”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

