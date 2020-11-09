French priest shot by jealous lover’s husband

French priest shot on church doorstep by jealous lover’s husband

A Greek Orthodox priest, who was shot twice on the doorstep of his church in Lyon, France on October 31, was at first thought to be a victim of terrorism amid a spate of violent acts committed by extremists in the city. However, it has since become apparent that the clergyman was attacked by the husband of his lover.

Nikolaos Kakavelakis, 52, was hit in the chest twice at point blank range as he stood on the steps of the Church of the Annunciation on Halloween night. French news site The Local reported that the gunman was carrying a sawn-off shotgun which he dumped before felling the scene.

When Kakavelakis awoke from a coma a few days later, he told authorities that the shooter was married to his lover. Church officials confirmed that the priest had resigned from his post because of the affair, and was due to return to his home country before he was shot.

“The priest is very focused on the sexual thing,” a source close to the investigation told Le Parisien. “He is very enterprising with women.”

