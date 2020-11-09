Former UUP deputy leader criticised for ‘appalling’ Kamala Harris tweet, after admitting he didn’t know her name



Former deputy leader of the Ulster Unionist Party John Taylor, also known as Lord Kilclooney, has faced a barrage of complaints on Monday, November 9 after referring to US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as “the Indian”.

A key player in the Good Friday Agreement and now a member of the House of Lords, Taylor was also accused of making racist comments back in 2018 when tweeted that then-Taoiseach Leo Varadker was a “typical Indian”.

Taylor tweeted on Monday: “What happens if Biden moves on and the Indian becomes president? Who then becomes Vice President?”

What happens if Biden moves on and the Indian becomes President. Who then becomes Vice President?

— Lord John Kilclooney (@KilclooneyJohn) November 9, 2020

Conservative MP Simon Hoare, who is chair of the Commons Northern Ireland affairs select committee, wrote that Taylor’s comment was “Bad. Rude. Racist. Appalling” and said he had submitted a formal complaint to the Lord Speaker’s office.

Earlier, when Taylor was asked on Twitter by other users why the term “the Indian” was used at all, and why Kamala Harris’ name wasn’t used, he replied:

“Afraid I did NOT know her name. She is totally new to me. Now I know it is Harris.”

________________________________________________________________________

