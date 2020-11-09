SMOKE billowed out of the fourth floor of the Palma Airport car park as emergency services were called out last Friday (November 6) to deal with what could have been a major conflagration.

In the event, officers from the Palma Fire Brigade were able to extinguish the fire which is believed to have started in one car and spread to three others according to AENA which confirmed that a number of firemen and a mobile ladder as well as a fire appliance attended.

In the event, there were no injuries and the area was quickly made safe and properly ventilated with airport operations remaining unaffected.

