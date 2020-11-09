Dr. Fauci Calls Kim Kardashian West and Katy Perry about Covid 19

Dr. Fauci, it has been revealed, took part in a Zoom group call back in April 2020, with 36 high profile American celebrities, to talk about how they could help the government with the Covid 19 pandemic.

Speaking during a CNN interview, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is a member of the White House coronavirus task, and also the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, talked about how he was involved in a private Zoom discussion with celebrities, sporting stars and musicians including Kim Kardashian West, Katy Perry, Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk, Orlando Bloom, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and many other well-known public personalities.

The basis of the call, according to the outlet source, was that it was instigated by Kim Kardashian West, after she had heard the Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams making an appeal for the assistance of many of the internet’s well known social media “influencers” to come forward and use their public platforms to get the message across to the younger generation about the scale of the problem surrounding Covid-19 and the pandemic in America.

“I was impressed by the questions they asked, by their level of sophistication”, said 79-year-old Dr. Fauci in the interview, who continued, “It was a whole bunch of movie stars and some sports figures and they wanted to know about what they could do to stay safe, about wearing masks and avoiding crowds”, stating that these high-profile celebrities have a “megaphone that can get the word out to the younger generation about Covid-19”, and that “each of them has enormous numbers of followers on their social media accounts, so I could say to them, for example, it’s important to wear a mask, and they get on their accounts and say ‘wear a mask’ and it goes out to an additional couple of million people.”

