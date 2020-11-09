Donald Trump Claims He will Prove Voting Fraud

Donald Trump claims he will prove voting frauds in a series of states.

President Donald Trump has claimed he will prove fraud in a series of states that tipped the election to his rival, President-elect Joe Biden, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell covered for the president in a floor speech on Monday afternoon. Directly before McConnell addressed the Senate, the president went on a tweeting rampage saying, ‘Wisconsin is looking very good. Needs a little time statutorily. Will happen soon!’

Trump said Georgia ‘will be a big presidential win, as it was the night of the Election- Pennsylvania prevented us from watching much of the Ballot count. Unthinkable and illegal in this country,’ Trump also wrote. ‘Nevada is turning out to be a cesspool of Fake Votes.’

The president, however, appeared to have little path through the courts to shift the outcome of the election, leaving him reliant on long shots like recounts or putting pressure on state legislatures. McConnell said, quote: ‘Obviously, no states have yet certified their election results. We have at least one or two states that are already on track for a recount. And I believe the president may have legal challenges underway in at least five states.’

‘The core principle here is not complicated. In the United States of America must be counted, any illegal ballots must not be counted,’ he continued. ‘The process should be transparent or observable by all sides and the courts are here to work through concerns. And President Trump is 100 per cent within his rights to look into allegations of irregularities and weigh his legal options.’

McConnell then dismissed Democratic leaders who have called on Trump to concede. ‘Let’s not have any lectures, no lectures about how the president should immediately, cheerfully accept preliminary election results from the same characters who just spent four years refusing to accept the validity of the last election,’ the Kentucky Republican said.