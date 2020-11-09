The number of children and teenagers who have run away from home or registered as missing in Spain has risen 21 per cent compared to the same period last year.

THERE are currently 2,839 missing minor cases being handled by social and police authorities.

-- Advertisement --



According to the ANAR Foundation for children and teenagers, the coronavirus has “exacerbated the disappearance of minors”.

It said around 70 per cent of children and young people have admitted suffering fear, anguish, loneliness and a lot of uncertainty during the months of confinement and afterwards.

The foundation wants to influence prevention and raise awareness, while offering support through its aid lines, 116 000.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Disappearance of children and teenagers up 21% on last year”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!