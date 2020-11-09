Disappearance of children and teenagers up 21% on last year

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Disappearance of children and teenagers up 21% on last year
CREDIT: ANAR Foundation

The number of children and teenagers who have run away from home or registered as missing in Spain has risen 21 per cent compared to the same period last year.

THERE are currently 2,839 missing minor cases being handled by social and police authorities.

-- Advertisement --

According to the ANAR Foundation for children and teenagers, the coronavirus has “exacerbated the disappearance of minors”.

It said around 70 per cent of children and young people have admitted suffering fear, anguish, loneliness and a lot of uncertainty during the months of confinement and afterwards.

The foundation wants to influence prevention and raise awareness, while offering support through its aid lines, 116 000.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Disappearance of children and teenagers up 21% on last year”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.


Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!




Previous articleBreaking News – Covid-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here