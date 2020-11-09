Chef Steven Saunders has been admitted to hospital

FRIEND of Euro Weekly News and popular chef Steven Saunders of the Little Geranium in La Cala de Mijas who regularly gets readers taste buds tingling with his columns in the paper is having to go into hospital for a few days.

Wife Michele has posted the following on social media;

From Monday the 9th of November my beloved husband, our chef and patron Steven, has to have a series of operations to remove thrombosis in his legs caused by extensive time on his feet over many years. He also has a heart murmur which now needs urgent treatment.

All this means that we have no option but to close until Steven has fully recovered. At this time, we don’t know when that will be but we will aim to re-open when Steven can walk again.

As you know Steven loves creating and cooking his special food and will miss it during this time as well as miss seeing you all. Thank you everyone for your support and we all look forwards to seeing you as and when possible again.

Although the next edition of the paper (1845) will contain a brand-new recipe from Steven, the following week we will repeat one that garnered a lot of interest from last year.

In the meantime, all of us at the EWN family wish Steven a speedy return to the work he loves but there is one minor consolation in as much as the latest restrictions in Andalucia would have meant that he would have had to close the Little Geranium in the evenings.

