A Cat Died after it was Callously Strapped To a Firework and fired into the air.

-- Advertisement --



Police in Wrexham, North Wales, are currently conducting a “very serious” investigation into a report that a live cat was tied to a firework near the Queensway area of the town, and then fired into the air.

Officers have reportedly searched the whole area thoroughly, but say the fields are “too large”, and they have now appealed to members of the public to come forward if they have any information about this incident.

Posting on their Facebook page, on Friday 6th November, the North Wrexham Police stated that a cat had sadly died as a result of the incident and that they are working effortlessly to find out who was responsible.

Members of the public reacted with outrage on social media, with one writing “This is absolutely disgusting, there are some vile people around”.

Another posted “I can’t stop thinking about how much pain it was in, how can anyone hurt a defenceless animal. Really hope you find the culprit(s)”.

A third wrote, “Throw the book at them”.

Another person posted “This is why fireworks should be banned to the general public and kept for an organized display purpose only”, while one other person commented, “I feel it’s not so much that fireworks are on sale, it’s the mentality of the person buying them, and that if they didn’t have fireworks they’d probably find some other way of abusing the animal or another person.”

_________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Cat Strapped To Firework and Dies“. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead, others follow!