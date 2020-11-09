Cala Mosca project in the balance

SPAIN’S General Directorate for Roads gave the thumbs-down to a 1,500-home development in Cala Mosca.

Not only is this Orihuela Costa’s only unbuilt area, but the Directorate pointed out that the project, approved by Orihuela town hall, would have a negative impact on the area’s traffic and increase noise pollution.

This would adversely affect residents’ quality of life, the report added, prompting Orihuela’s Cambiemos and CLARO parties to predict that this could put paid to the development.

