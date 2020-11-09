80-year-old British granny marries Egyptian toyboy 45 years her junior

An 80-year-old granny left viewers of This Morning – not to mention mortified Holly and Phil – shocked last year when she revealed intimate details of her sex life with her toyboy, Mohamed Ahmed Ibrihim, 35, from Cairo. Now, the besotted gran Iris Jones has revealed that she has married her Egyptian lover.

Iris and Mohamed first met through a Facebook group, and, after hitting it off in a big way, Iris flew to Egypt to spend time with Mohamed and his family in their tiny home in Cairo. According to Al-Watan new, the granny saved up for a second trip to Egypt where she has married her man.

‘I do not want a nationality nor do I want money, I am comfortable like this and I work, praise be to God, with my money,’ says Mohamed.

Irish left Holly and Phil blushing and in gales of laughter after she appeared on This Morning earlier this year to discuss the huge age gap. The OAP told the presenters: ‘Nobody had been near me for 35 years. The thing is I couldn’t walk the next day… I felt like I was riding a horse!’

