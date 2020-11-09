British Airways continue flying to Gibraltar during second UK lockdown

THE Government of Gibraltar has confirmed today (November 9) that it has reached an agreement with British Airways to continue to provide a service to Gibraltar during the current lockdown in the UK.

After discussions with the Government, the airline will be operating a service from London Heathrow to Gibraltar on a twice weekly basis, on Tuesdays and Fridays from November 13 to December 1.

easyJet however have ceased all flights to the Rock although they will review their reinstatement as soon as the British Government confirms its intentions with regards to allowing international travel after December 1.

Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and the Port, the Vijay Daryanani said, “I’m happy to confirm that British Airways has agreed to continue a lifeline service to Gibraltar during the current lockdown in the United Kingdom.

These are indeed challenging times and the Government is pleased that the services will support the business community as whole, allow those that need to travel for essential purposes to do so and ensure that our postal services continue.”

Parents of students studying in the UK will be hoping that flights for Christmas will be running so that they can enjoy the festivities together.

