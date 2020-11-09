Breaking News – Covid-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective

Breaking News – Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate is 90% Effective

There has been a huge breakthrough in the search for a Covid-19 vaccine as manufacturers say the first interim results in large-scale trials showing the Pfizer/BioNTech candidate is 90% effective.

-- Advertisement --



Pfizer and BioNTech said on Monday, November 9 that the performance of the drug is much better than most experts hoped for, with results from a massive clinical trial suggest nine out of 10 people who get their jab are protected from coronavirus by it.

‘Today is a great day for science and humanity,’ said Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s chairman and chief executive.

‘We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development program at a time when the world needs it most with infection rates setting new records, hospitals nearing over-capacity and economies struggling to reopen.’

Gathering the required safety data will take until the third week of November, says the company, with the results then being submitted to the regulators for approval. Speedy licensing could mean the first doses being given to healthcare workers by the end of the year.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Covid-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!