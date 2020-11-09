Boris Johnson Insists EU deal is ‘there to be done’ as Brexit Negotiator Barnier Arrives for Fresh Talks

Boris Johnson has insisted that an EU deal is ‘there to be done’ as Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier Arrives for fresh talks.

Michel Barnier, the chief negotiator for the EU and David Frost for the UK will resume talks in London this week. A deal would need to be agreed by mid-November to allow time for ratification but talks had stalled in recent months, with both sides struggling to reach agreement on at least two main sticking points. The main obstacles to a deal are guarantees on fair competition, especially over state aid rules; and fisheries, a symbolic sector for Brexit supporters.

On his arrival in London on Sunday, Mr Barnier said he was “very happy to be back” and “work continues” on securing a deal. Speaking ahead of the talks, Boris Johnson said: “I’ve always been a great enthusiast for a trade deal with our European friends and partners.

“I think it’s there to be done, the broad outlines are pretty clear. We just need to get on and do it if we can. And I said that to (European Commission president) Ursula Von der Leyen just yesterday. And she totally agrees with me.”

