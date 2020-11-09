BARCELONA’s Tactical Urbanism is proving effective at regaining space for pedestrians and cyclists. Barcelona will see further developments, with the aim of creating more environmentally and people friendly spaces.

The city currently boasts 25 zones and will see a further 50 plus created. Xavi Matilla, Chief Architect explains that “If the actions to gain public space during the pandemic have shown something, it is that traffic lanes could be eliminated and that the city has not collapsed.”

The spaces can be created using paint and concrete blocks and are helping to decrease the air pollution in Barcelona. Tactical Urbanism is not unique to Barcelona, and examples can be seen in New York and other cities.

