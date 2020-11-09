Alicante-based Uriah Heep star Ken Hensley has died

-- Advertisement --



Uriah Heep keyboardist Ken Hensley, 75, passed away at his home in Agos, Alicante on Wednesday, November 4 after a short illness. Details of his passing have not been released but his death was said to have been sudden.

The music star, who moved to Spain in the 2000s, was best known for hits released by the ban in the sixties to eighties, such as Easy Livin’, The wizard, Sweet Lorraine and Lady in Black.

Hensley’s brother Trevor confirmed the news on Facebook, writing: “I am writing this with a heavy heart to you know that my brother Ken Hensley passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening. His beautiful wife Monica was at his side and comforted Ken in his last few minutes with us.”

In a career that spanned decades, Hensley appeared on 13 albums with Uriah Heep, as well numerous live albums and a compilation, and released 12 solo records, as well as one live album and five compilations. The musician was working on a solo album from his home in Spain when he died.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Alicante-based Uriah Heep star has died”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!