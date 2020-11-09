2 Dead In Malaysia Helicopter Crash

2 People are Dead In a Twin Helicopter Crash in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The 2 helicopters, with 4 people on board were from the same pilot school and collided in mid-air, with only 2 survivors, one of whom is Datuk Ahmad Jauhari Yahya, the ex CEO of Malaysian Airlines.

One pilot managed to control his helicopter and made an emergency landing in a school field, but the other one crashed to the ground in a wooded area, killing it’s 2 occupants, as a crowd of onlookers screamed at the terrible scene they were witnessing.

There were 3 males and one female aboard the 2 helicopters but authorities have not yet released their identities.

An official statement from the transport minister Wee Ka Siong, claims the 2 helicopters had taken off on a routine training session from Subang Airport shortly before, and that two crew members had tragically perished.

The Air Accident Investigation Bureau is currently investigating the crash, with the wreckage being collected and transported to an investigation facility for a full report to be carried out on the accident.

Helicopter flying lessons are currently very popular with wealthy Malaysians.

