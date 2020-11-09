2 Dead as Azerbaijan Military Shoots Down Russian Helicopter

The Azerbaijan military have shot down a Russian helicopter, killing 2 servicemen.



Today, Monday 9th November, the Azerbaijan military command announced the shooting down of a Russian military helicopter that was flying over Armenia, killing two Russian servicemen in the process.

The incident happened near the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan, an area surrounded by Armenia, Turkey and Iran.

Nakhchivan is not near to Nagorno-Karabakh, where Armenian and Azerbaijani forces have been fighting an armed conflict since the end of September, but issuing a statement about the incident, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said the conflict had played a factor in the decision to shoot the helicopter down.

Military observers had spotted the helicopter flying at a low altitude and in the dark, and “in the context of these factors and in light of the tense situation in the region and increased combat readiness in connection with possible provocations of the Armenian side, the duty combat crew decided to open fire to kill.”

This incident can only serve to further increase tensions in the area, where Azerbaijani forces recently took control of Shushi, which is a strategically placed city in the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, a part of Azerbaijan, but under the control of the Armenian forces, and is one of the most significant and important events to take place since the fighting restarted again in late September.

