Woman murdered her grandad and threw his body in the trash because she wanted his lake house

Candy Jo Webb, 27, was arrested on Thursday, November 5 in New Mexico, accused to murdering her grandad with a drug overdose before dumping his body in a trash pit. An arrest warrant was issued for Webb after the elderly man’s body was discovered hidden in a tool chest, with duct tape over his mouth and his body wrapped in blankets on October 15.

-- Advertisement --



New Mexico State Police eventually caught up with Webb in Jacksonville, Florida on November 5 after she fled her home state to avoid capture.

Webb is set to appear in court on December 4.

Investigators suspect Webb’s alleged motive was to acquire Harden’s lake house, KRQE reported.

Police in New Mexico reported that Webb told them initially that her grandfather was living in a non-existent retirement home, but that she later revealed to her boyfriend that she has given him an overdose of “Xanax and Ambien”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Woman murdered her grandad because she wanted his lake house”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!