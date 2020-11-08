Watch Video – Officer shoves bagpipe player to the ground at Cenotaph

A VIDEO has been circulated on social media which appears to show a military piper being shoved to the ground by a Metropolitan police officer.

The piper, identified by the cameraman as a veteran, appears to march at the police barricade being guarded by masked Met police officers.

In the video, an officer then appears to shove the piper away from the line and the man stumbles backwards before falling to the ground.

It comes as Britons headed out in their droves to pay their respect to Britain’s war dead at memorials up and down the country today despite the Government urging councils to ‘discourage’ the public from events during the nation’s second lockdown.

The incident, which took place in Whitehall this afternoon, sparked outrage among the demonstrators who had gathered to mark Remembrance Sunday but were barred from attending the service at the Cenotaph which was closed to the public.

Members of the crowd began shouting at the officer calling him ‘a disgrace’ and ‘disgusting’ before the man who was shoved to the ground begins addressing the small crowd.

The unidentified uniformed piper says: ‘I tried in my speech down the road to support the Metropolitan Police – I did.

‘And what do we get? They attack us. This is a police state. What do we get from them? Violence. Violence. They’re the violent ones.’

Other bystanders can be heard urging the police to ‘take a knee for the fallen’ and yelling ‘this is Germany’ in apparent outrage at the incident.

In the video, the piper was filmed shouting at the police, saying: ‘We have the workers of state barricading us from showing our respects for our fallen comrades.

‘I didn’t come here for a fight – I’ve done enough of that in the past – and no one else did.

‘We’ve come here to respect our friends, brothers in arms and also the fallen that we didn’t even know.

‘And yet the state, the state, the state tells us that we cannot!’

At the Cenotaph, around 10,000 veterans would normally pay their respects, but this year there were just 26 because of the risks presented by Covid-19.

The barricade was later removed after official ceremonial proceedings had been completed and the public were allowed to approach the Cenotaph which was still being guarded by a handful of officers.

A spokesman for the Met Police said: ‘Police are aware of a video circulating online which shows an officer using force after a man had tried to enter a restricted area in Whitehall SW1.

‘The actions of the officer will be looked at in the wider context of this incident.’

