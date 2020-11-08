Two-year-old girl dies in her sleep

Tragedy as two-year-old girl dies suddenly in her sleep

Little Wyatt Rose Wheeler, 2, passed away peacefully in sleep surrounded by family at her home in Duffryn, Newport on Friday, November 6. The toddler had been diagnosed with tonsillitis two days earlier after having trouble breathing earlier in the week, and a family friend says an investigation will be launched into the cause of death.

“It’s impossible to get your head around it really and it just doesn’t make any sense,” she said.

“At the moment they are just surviving, there’s a bunch of us doing whatever we can to make sure they don’t have to think about anything right now,” family friend Ellie Daniel said.

Wyatt Rose is survived by her parents, Laura and Sean, and older sisters Lalya and Amelia. Heartbroken mum Laura took to Facebook to express her loss:

“Our beautiful two-year-old baby girl passed away in her sleep.

“She was diagnosed with tonsillitis two days earlier and seemed like she was getting better. We don’t have any answers that we sorely need yet, all we know is that life has been so cruel and that we are broken.”

