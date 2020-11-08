Two children seriously injured on bouncy castle

Two children seriously injured after a bouncy castle flew 7 meters into the air

The freak accident happened at around 2pm on Saturday, November 7 in Tabbita, New South Wales.

Three emergency crews and a NSW Ambulance Toll Rescue Helicopter rushed to the scene where they were told a freak wind had flung the bouncy castle 7 meters into the air, with the two children still inside it.

NSW Ambulance reported that the children were immediately transferred to Griffith Airport before being airlifted to Wagga Wagga hospital in a serious but stable condition. The 10-year-old girl is being treated for a leg injury while the 10-year-old boy is suffering from an arm injury and neck pain.

“It appears that a random gust of wind has hit at a family gathering, lifting the inflatable castle around seven metres into the air, dropping two kids onto the ground,” NSW Ambulance inspector Markus Zarins said in a statement.

“This would have been a terrifying experience for everyone at the scene. The jumping castle really took off, landing a few hundred metres away from its initial location.”

