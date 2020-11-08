Trump will lose special Twitter protections in January

ACCORDING to social media giants Twitter, US President Donald Trump will lose special protections when President-elect Joe Biden takes office on January 20.

Prolific tweeter Trump has already had to deal with the company suppressing and blocking his tweets so this announcement may not come as shock to many, especially him.

Apparently, Twitter places “public interest” notices on some rule-breaking tweets from “world leaders” that would otherwise be removed, meaning such tweets from political candidates and elected or government officials are instead hidden by a warning and Twitter takes actions to restrict their reach.

However, with Trump losing his place in the Whitehouse, he also loses these ‘privileges’, with the company confirming: “This policy framework applies to current world leaders and candidates for office, and not private citizens when they no longer hold these positions,” a Twitter spokesman said in a statement.

Twitter has added multiple warnings and labels to tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account, including many since Tuesday’s election that made unfounded allegations of voting fraud.

It first hid one of his tweets behind a “public interest” label in May when the president violated the company’s policy against glorifying violence.

