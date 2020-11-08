Torremolinos Council working to reopen accommodation at La Cañada del Lobo

The Provincial Council in Torremolinos is hoping to reopen the tourist accommodation at the La Cañada del Lobo, a stunning walking path and viewpoint in the heart of the Sierra de Torremolinos. The accommodation consists of a hostel and a refuge which can be rented out by explorers.

-- Advertisement --



The deputy responsible for Inland Tourism has underlined the “intense work” that is being carried out by the government team during this term in projects related to the Great Málaga Path: “We continue to make progress in improving and expanding the facilities associated with this path, which is increasingly welcomed by the residents of the province and those who visit us.”

The Cañada del Lobo is a striking part of the Great Malaga Path, passing through pine trees and allowing a glimpse, through its many viewpoints, a panoramic view of the Costa del Sol and the Guadalhorce valley. “It is the point where the Senda Litoral and the Gran Senda de Malaga go hand in hand in a first-rate natural environment,” the deputy concluded.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Torremolinos Council to reopen accommodation at La Cañada del Lobo”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!