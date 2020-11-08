The Valencia school in Greece helping earthquake victims

THE 70 students who train at the VCF Football School in Samos, Greece, are learning the values ​​of solidarity and the importance of helping and collaborating in times of difficulty, as the Valencia school helps earthquake victims.

A week ago an earthquake of 6.7 degrees on the Richter scale with its epicentre in the Aegean Sea hit both Turkey and Greece.

One of the places that suffered the most was the Island of Samos where two young people lost their lives and several hundred people lost their homes.

The Valencia Academy has made its facilities available to the authorities. On the artificial grass, tents have been set up to accommodate families who cannot return home.

The situation in Greece is also more problematic because of the limitations caused by Covid-19.

For now, the academy has postponed training however, Valencia expects sports activity to return in the middle of December.

