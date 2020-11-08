The Queen Wears a Face Mask as She Visits Grave of The Unknown Warrior

The Queen Wears a Face Mask For The First Time in Public as She Visits the Grave of The Unknown Warrior.

The Queen wore a face mask in public for the first time as she visited the grave of the Unknown Warrior on Wednesday to mark 100 years since his burial- the visit to Westminster Abbey was her first public engagement in London since March.

A royal aide said the service was “deeply personal” for the Queen, who was married there in 1947, and she left flowers based on her wedding bouquet on the grave.

The Queen’s mask was black and edged with white and is thought to have been made by Angela Kelly, who designs many of the monarch’s outfits although Buckingham Palace has not commented. Prince William and Prince Charles are also among the royals who have worn a mask at official events in recent months.

The visit to Westminster Abbey comes as Remembrance Sunday events are significantly scaled back due to coronavirus, with the public urged to take part in “remote acts of remembrance” such as marking the silence from their doorstep.

