Tennis star returned home to battle depression

AUSTRALIAN tennis star Nick Kyrgios returned home to battle depression and has opened up about his ordeal in a recent magazine interview.

25-year-old Kyrgios said: “I felt like no one wanted to know me as a person, they wanted to get a hold of me as a tennis player and use me,” Kyrgios told Stellar magazine. “I didn’t feel like I could trust anyone. It was a lonely, dark place.”

The tennis star, who has received several fines for his on-court meltdowns and was handed a suspended 16-week ban by the ATP for “aggravated behaviour” last year, said returning to live with his parents in Canberra this year has been good for his mind and soul.

The world number 45 opted to remain in Canberra when his rivals returned to the tour after the COVID-19 shutdown to play in the U.S. and French Opens.

“On tour there’s a seven-month block when I don’t get to see my family or be home, so I’m really taking advantage of everything going on at the moment,” Kyrgios said.

He recalled a time when his depression got so bad that he “didn’t want to see the light of day”.

