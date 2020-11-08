Ten-day ‘Indian Summer’ to hit the UK with temperatures of 18C expected

Good news at last as Brits will get to beat the lockdown chill with almost two weeks of soaring temperatures in a November ‘Indian Summer’. After weeks of rain and frost, temperatures are set to reach as high as 18C.

A 700-mile wide band of subtropical air is set to sweep in from the Azores, bringing balmy weather.

Temperatures on Saturday, November 7 hit 17.4C in Wales and 18C in the South West – 6C above average and hotter than Marseille in the south of France.

The Met Office said the “particularly mild” conditions would last past the middle of the month.

Forecaster Marco Petagna said: “Is it really autumn? An established southerly airstream could see 17C ahead in bright spells, with the East drier and West having some rain.”

The highest temperature ever recorded in the UK for November was 22.4C in 2015.

A Met Office spokesman added: “It’s likely to remain mild for the rest of the week and after, feeling particularly mild in any brighter spells.

“But temperatures possibly turn colder than average into December.”

