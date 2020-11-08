Far-right extremist group Proud Boys threaten action after Biden election win

Parler, a conservative social media site, went into a frenzy on Saturday, November 7 after Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio posted what appeared to be a call to action by writing: “We’re rolling out. Standby order has been rescinded”. Tarrio was referring to a comment made by Donald Trump when he was put under pressure to condemn the extremist group. During the first presidential debate in September, Trump said: “Stand back and standby”, a statement which the Proud Boys have now adopted as their own.

The Proud Boys are a far-right, neo-fascist and male-only organization affiliated with white supremacists that promotes and engages in political violence.

One Proud Boys responded to Tarrio’s comment with: “LOCKED & LOADED! HEADKNG [sic] TO ELECTIONS OFFICE IN LAS VEGAS!” Parler user @SONSofTHUNDER3113 said. “WE WILL NEVER CONCEDE TO FRAUD! WE WILL PROTECT PATRIOTS BY ALL MEANS NECESSARY!”

After news of the commentary began gaining attention online, Tarrio came out and denied that he was calling for his members to engage in violence.

“Lol media has already taken my previous statement and turned it into some type of call for violence,” Tarrio said. “This is how they make protesting illegal.”

