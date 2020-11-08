Protesters chant “take off your masks” in Manchester

PROTESTERS chant “take off your masks” in march through Manchester streets

Hundreds of protesters, most not wearing masks, took to the streets in Manchester City Centre on Thursday evening, November 5 holding placards with anti-lockdown slogans such as “take off your masks”.

Videos show a man addressing the crown through a megaphone, saying “Those 300-plus politicians that voted for the lockdown are treasonous” and chanting “Freedom, freedom, freedom”.

Police attempted to disperse the crowd who converged in Trafalgar Square, reminding the organiser that the protest was illegal under current regulations.

“Under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, a Section 34 Dispersal Order has been authorised for Manchester City Centre until 6.45pm today (Sunday 8 November 2020). This means members of the public must not gather in the area. Failure to comply is a criminal offence.”

The Manchester march comes just days after similar protests took place in London over the second national lockdown.

