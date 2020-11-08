Police hunt for gunman after Las Vegas casino shooting

Police hunt for gunman after three people injured in Las Vegas casino shooting

A shocking video shows the moment a mass brawl erupted in Circus Circus casino on the iconic Las Vegas Strip at 7:30pm on Saturday, November 7. Crowds can be heard screaming before three shots ring out and people flee the scene.

3News reported that police rushed to the scene and found three people injured from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to University Medical Centre where they are reported to be stable.

After a three hour manhunt, Vegas police arrested a suspect and say they believe the shooting was triggered by a fight between two groups of “young people” inside the Adventuredome amusement park attached to Circus Circus.

Captain Dori Koren told the Review Journal: “This was not an active shooter and we do believe there is no further threat at this time to anyone else in the public.”

Capt. Koren explained that officials are working hard to curb the violence on The Strip.

Cops are “working very hard to get Vegas back to where it was before we shut down and before all the other issues in 2020 came up” but its “not enough yet”.

WARNING GRAPHIC: A viewer sent in this video of a fight that led to the shooting tonight at Circus Circus on the Las Vegas Strip. You can hear shots fired at the end of the video. Two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition. Courtesy: @gabrielaa_0815 on Instagram pic.twitter.com/z33AWoJQjN — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) November 8, 2020

