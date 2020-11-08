The Paris Masters Tennis Final 2020 has resulted in a win for Russian Daniil Medvedev over German star Alexander Zverev

Daniil Medvedev wins the Paris Masters for the first time in his career, winning 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 on Sunday 8th November, against Alexander Zverev, for what is his eighth career title and his third now at a Tennis Masters event.

This was the only the third-seeded Russian tennis star’s second win against the fourth-seeded Zverev in seven matches, with his previous victory against the German star being also in a Masters final last year, in Shanghai. Medvedev stated, “I think it’s not easy for guys to play against me when I play like this, and of course it’s tough to compare with the Shanghai final, where I was on top of him all of the matches. Here it was a really tight match where both could be the winners.”

This was Medvedev’s first final and title of the year, while Zverev was playing in his third straight final after winning back-to-back tournaments in Cologne, Germany. This battle between the Paris Open’s two first-time finalists went with serve, and with no breakpoints until Zverev broke Medvedev in the 12th game to take the opening set.

Medvedev’s accuracy from the baseline forced a loose shot from Alex Zverev in the ninth game of the second set. Medvedev’s pinpoint return shots cut Zverev’s confidence as he won only 57% of points on the first serve compared to 75% for Medvedev, and he clinched the second set with his 13th ace.

Zverev said after, “At the end of the second set I was tired. I was dead. The third set was always going to be very difficult for me, and once you get a little bit tired against him, he wears you down. He wears you down even more. He makes you run, he makes you move. He’s very composed.”

Medvedev clinched the victory on his second match point when Zverev double-faulted for the third time in the match. Next up for these two is the ATP in London. Last year in London, Medvedev had led Rafael Nadal 5-1 in the final set but then a third-set meltdown ended in a defeat which he would, of course, like to make amends for this time around.

Medvedev said “I knew I had to leave it behind, just learn from it and learn how, if you’re up 5-1 and you lose even your serve on 5-2, you should not go crazy because you are still up. I have been working on my mental strength for a long time. I think I have done a lot of progress because even if you see me still doing meltdowns, it’s nothing compared to what I was when I was a junior.”

