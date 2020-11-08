Paedophile pays mum to film her daughter taking a shower

Paedophile paid Filipino mum £40 to film her daughter taking a shower

Daniel Banton, 34, from Helston in Cornwall was sentenced at Truro Crown Court for two sexual assaults of a child, two counts of causing a child to watch a sexual act, three counts of causing a child to engage in a sexual act, three charges of making indecent images of a child and possession of extreme pornography.

In addition to paying a Filipino mum £40 so that she would film her naked daughter showering and send him the footage, Banton was charged with directing two teenagers to have sex on the internet and sexually assaulting a child younger than ten by touching her breasts and bottom.

Sentencing Benton, Judge Linford referred to the victim of the contact offending, saying: “You effectively took away her childhood and her innocence.”

Judge Linford called Benton “an ingrained paedophile” and jailed him for seven years and eight months.

