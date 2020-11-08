Neighbours denounce a party of 30 people in Spain’s Benalmádena

Neighbours denounce a party of 30 people without masks in Spain’s Benalmádena, Malaga

Residents of a property in Benalmádena, Malaga alerted police at around 6pm on Saturday, November 7 to a party in the building of at least thirty people, all apparently foreigners, where nobody was wearing a mark or observing social distancing regulations. This is, of course, completely prohibited under the current State of Alarm.

One of the residents told police: “My parents live below and the noise is unbearable.” Another neighbour said that while there are problems in every community, the ones who lose out are the ones who “end up in tubes”, implying that the blatant flouting of rules could lead to a spread of coronavirus.

Police sources confirmed that they attended the scene after several complaints from surrounding apartments and had issued warnings to everyone involved. Officials have begun to file the corresponding complaint for breach of the State of Alarm, and will fine each participant for the serious infraction.

