A Blood-Soaked Mum stabbed to death in the street, had reportedly banged on doors screaming for help while carrying her 4-month-old baby!

The victim, reportedly named as Kim, aged 29, yelled “Help, help” as she fled blood-soaked across a street from her attacker in Burslem in Stoke, Staffordshire, at around 16.45 pm on Friday 6th November, before collapsing and dying from stab wounds.

It is reported by neighbour Sarah Horvath, that Kim “Ran with her 4-month-old baby in her arms, all covered in blood. It’s terrible but thankfully the baby is fine and with relatives. No one really knows her very well as she only moved in a few months ago. I think she was pregnant when she moved in.”

Kim’s next-door neighbour Ken Bradshaw, aged 77 said “I know Kim has only been there for a few months. She seemed a lovely lady and the man moved in after the baby was born. I didn’t hear anything but when I looked out I saw my neighbour with the baby in her arms”.

Another neighbour stated: “She was shouting for help and ran across the road to escape. It’s horrible.”

Neighbours reported seeing Kim’s new partner walking in the street, and Mr Bradshaw told reporters, “I saw him walking about in the street and at the back of the house. But I didn’t hear any rows or screaming. It comes as a real shock.”

Another neighbour, not wishing to be named, said, “I saw all the police in the street. People look stunned.”

A man, aged 39, is being quizzed on suspicion of murder, and a crime scene has been set up.

Neighbour June Cartwright, who lives near to the crime scene, stated, “This is such an awful thing to have happened and the community is in shock. My thoughts are with the woman’s family.”

A Staffordshire Police spokesman added: “A man from the Bournemouth area has been arrested in connection with the death and is in custody”.

