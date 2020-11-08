Multi-tasking Torrevieja councillor

TORREVIEJA mayor Eduardo Tolon will fine Contracts councillor Carmen Gomez for driving while participating in a Finance Committee meeting via Zoom.

Opposition councillors who were following the meeting complained after spotting that Gomez was in her moving car as she spoke.

Gomez apologised while talking to Informacion some hours later.

“When driving you have to concentrate 100 per cent on what you’re doing, with or without hands-free,” she admitted

Town hall sources revealed that the mayor is likely to fine the councillor who could also face a €200 traffic fine and the loss of two points from her driving licence.

