A MAN has been fined by the police after breaking coronavirus lockdown rules and then lying about what he had done, leading him to pay for the most expensive cuppa tea in the North West.

The man visited a friend’s house in Lowton near Wigan for a drink on the night of Friday, November 6.

Under the current lockdown, you are not allowed to socialise with anyone indoors unless they are from the same household as you or in your support bubble.

Officers confirmed they issued the man who broke the rules with a fixed penalty, reports the Manchester Evening News.

After discovering what he’d done, police said the man “tried to lie about why he was there”.

In a Facebook post, officers from GMP’s Golborne and Lowton team said, “As a follow on from yesterdays post reminding you we are currently in Lockdown 2.0 as they say and under Government restrictions, a fixed penalty was issued to a male last night who decided he was going to see his mate and have a brew with him and to make matters worse he tried to lie about why he was there.

“You cannot go to other peoples homes unless for certain exemptions i.e. child care, support bubble etc. full details are available online.”

From November 5 when the lockdown started until December 2 when it is due to end, the only way you can socialise with someone, not in your household is if you meet them in an outside public space. You can only meet with one other person.

People aged 18 or over in England who get a fixed penalty notice will have to pay £200 if it is their first one. This is reduced to £100 if they pay within £14 days.

