Meet the Belmonte girls in Catral

THE Belmonte Girls meet at 10am each Tuesday at the Belmonte Bar in the square in Catral, adjoining the church.

“We like to drink coffee, eat bacon sarnies, have a good natter and sometimes do handicrafts,” said Sally Realey.

The group started years ago when their founder Steph – who has now retired to the UK – began showing little DIY craft ideas she had picked up in Canada, where she has family.

They met in the Wishing Well pub and over time they made many inexpensive craft projects but fell out of the habit during lockdown.

Club numbers dropped and the group changed venues but Sally recently introduced an enthusiastically-received simple sewing idea for Christmas which even the least capable sewers surprised themselves by completing.

“We are frequently approached by new ladies, attracted by our handiwork and laughter who ask if it’s a private meeting or can anyone join in.” Sally explained. “We are delighted to see everyone, of course.”

The group go out for an inexpensive Menu del Dia when it’s someone’s birthday and already have their pre-Christmas lunch booked.

“Some of us live alone and enjoy meeting friends for a safe chatty morning, and nobody has to make anything if they don’t want to. In fact, some ladies say they can’t concentrate because of all the banter,” Sally said.

Not all of the Belmonte Girls live in Catral either, she added.

“For anyone who would like any more information my Spanish mobile is 671 41 72 82 and if you look on the Sally Tunmer Realey Facebook page you can see our photos.”

